Notable candidate at the Miss Universe pageant that takes place on Saturday in the American city of New Orleans: Miss Russia Anna Linnikova (22) will share the stage with dozens of other beauties from all over the world, including Miss Ukraine Viktoriia Apanasenko (28). They were seen for the first time on Thursday. And both the organization and Miss Russia immediately received wind on the pageant’s official social media channels.

