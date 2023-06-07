Zakharova: Russia is investigating circumstances undermining the ammonia pipeline “Tolyatti – Odessa”

Moscow is investigating the circumstances of the explosion of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. She is quoted TASS.

“Of course, we will make efforts to clarify the circumstances of the incident,” the diplomat said, adding that Ukraine is “the only country that has never been interested in reanimating the pipeline.”

On June 7, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Ukrainian saboteurs had blown up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline near the village of Masyutovka in the Kharkov region. As a result of the attack, civilians were injured.