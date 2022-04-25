Russia said it would investigate the cause of a massive fire in the early hours of Monday at an oil storage facility in the city of Bryansk, 154 km northeast of the border with Ukraine.

Unverified footage on social media showed what appeared to be two explosions followed by flames, and an unverified video also showed a fire around a huge fuel tank.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Services said that there were no casualties.

The ministry added in a statement that the fire broke out at a facility owned by the pipeline company Transft at 2 am Moscow time (2300 GMT), and there was no need to evacuate any parts of the city of 400,000 people.

The energy minister declined to comment immediately.

Other unverified footage showed what appeared to be another fire at a second site in Bryansk.