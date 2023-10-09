In the early hours of Saturday, some 3,000 young Israelis were taking part in an electronic music festival at a festival in the desert. At that time, Hamas militants arrived from Gaza and stormed in armed, massacring 260 people and kidnapping several more.

Since that moment, the tension between Israel and Hamas has the world in suspense: more than a thousand people, Israelis and Palestinians, have died in these three days.

By the way, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, published a video on his social networks where he makes serious complaints against Russia, a country with which he has been at war for more than two years.

“We have data that demonstrates very clearly that Russia is interested in inciting war in the Middle East. So a new source of pain and suffering would erode global unity and exacerbate divisions and controversies, helping Russia destroy freedom in Europe,” Zelensky denounced.

In the speech, Ukraine’s president said there are “Russian propagandists gloating. We can see Moscow’s Iranian friends openly extending a helping hand to those who attacked Israel.”

For Zelensky, this situation “All of this represents a much greater threat than the world is currently aware of. World wars of the past were triggered by local aggression.

Death toll increases

The death toll in Israel now stands at more than 900 after Hamas’ brutal attack by land, sea and air on Saturday, while the death toll in the Gaza Strip totals 687, including 140 children, on the third day of war between Israel and Palestinian militias.

The Israeli Ministry of Health has confirmed that the injured reach 2,600, including at least 376 in serious condition, due to the aggression of the Palestinian militias and the launch of more than 4,400 rockets from the enclave, although the majority have been intercepted.

In Gaza, the dead are 687 and the injured are already 3,726, according to the latest count from its Ministry of Health of the Strip, which since this Sunday has been suffering intense bombing by Israeli aviation, which has attacked numerous civil infrastructure and residential buildings. .

