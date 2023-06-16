In detail, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced today, Friday, that the Ukrainian forces continued to suffer heavy losses during their failed attempts to carry out offensive operations on the axes of southern Donetsk and Donetsk.

The ministry said that its forces managed to repel 10 Ukrainian attacks and liquidate 400 Ukrainian soldiers on two axes within one day.

It also announced the repelling of attacks in Kupyansk, during which up to 45 Ukrainian military personnel were killed and 7 pieces of equipment were destroyed during the day, and the activities of two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were stopped.

Bonuses for troops that destroy western mechs

On the other hand, the Russian Ministry of Defense said, also today, Friday, that the Russian forces that destroyed German-made Leopard tanks and armored vehicles provided by the United States and used by Ukraine will receive additional rewards.

The ministry said this was part of a broader rewards program under which more than 10,000 Russian servicemen have received individual rewards since the start of the war some 16 months ago.

The ministry stated that, according to reports from Russian field commanders, “allocations are currently being paid to soldiers of the armed forces who destroyed Leopard tanks and other armored vehicles made in the United States and other NATO countries during military operations,” according to Reuters.

On Sunday, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu awarded the “Golden Hero of Russia” medal to the soldiers who Moscow said destroyed the US-made Leopard tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles used by Ukraine in its counterattack.

The ministry said that as of May 31, 10,257 soldiers had been rewarded for destroying 16,001 pieces of Ukrainian and Western military equipment.

She added that “destroying any enemy armored vehicle” means a reward of 50,000 rubles ($596), while destroying a tank has a reward equivalent to 100,000 rubles, or about $1,200.

Military pilots and operators of air defense systems received a 300,000 ruble bonus for every Ukrainian plane or helicopter destroyed.

Those who destroyed Toshka-U missiles and the US Himars missile launcher system also got the same amount.