Russia is “in a state of war” in Ukraine, the Kremlin spokesman admitted in an interview published on Friday, changing for the first time the terminology to refer to the conflict, two years after the start of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine, presented until now by Moscow as a “special operation.”

The semantic change has not gone unnoticed. Russia is “in a state of war” in Ukraine, the Kremlin spokesman acknowledged in an interview published this Friday, March 22, after having long insisted on presenting the attack on Kiev, launched two years ago, as a “special operation ” and having rejected the use of the word “war.”

“We are in a state of war. Yes, it started as a special military operation, but as soon as this whole gang was formed, when the West participated in all this together with Ukraine, it became a war for us. I am convinced of this and everyone must understand it,” said Dmitry Peskov in an interview with the Argoumenty I Fakty media.

In this interview, he also recalled the Kremlin's objective of completely conquering the four Ukrainian regions of Kherson, Donetsk, Lugansk and Zaporizhia, partially annexed by Moscow since September 2022.

“De jure (legally) it is a special military operation, but de facto it has become a war,” Peskov clarified on Friday during his daily press conference.

“Special military operation”

For two years, the Kremlin has repressed the use of the word “war” with fines and prison sentences, imposing the official euphemism “special military operation.”

Several senior officials, during the two years of conflict, have already used the word “war” in public statements, but always in reference to the war that the West would wage against Russia through Ukraine and not in relation to the Russian attack itself.

Asked by the press about the fate of those who were convicted for using the word, Peskov suggested that the use of the term in a context critical of Russia should not be expected to be authorized.

“The word 'war' is used in different contexts. Compare my context with the context of the cases (of convicted people) that you cite,” he said.

However, Russian analyst Tatiana Stanovaïa estimated on Telegram on Friday that the Kremlin's official use of the term illustrates the crossing of a “psychological border” for the political elite and the population.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, recently re-elected with 87% of the vote in an unopposed presidential election, has promised to lead his country to victory against kyiv and the West, in a confrontation he presents as existential.

With AFP