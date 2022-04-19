“Kommersant” announced the proposal of the Ministry of Industry and Trade to simplify the export of lumber abroad

The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia proposed to cancel the export duty for sawn timber with a moisture content of more than 22 percent by the end of the year, with the exception of oak, beech and ash products. About this with reference to the information of the Ministry informs “Kommersant”.

The current rate for these types of products is 10 percent. The restrictive nature of duties for roughly processed materials with a thickness of more than 10 centimeters is not going to be canceled, as well as a ban on the export of round timber abroad.

Sources in the industry suggest that the idea of ​​the Ministry of Industry and Trade will not meet with understanding at the customs. At the same time, Vera Khmyrova, director of the ministry’s department, speaking at a round table in the State Duma, said that timber producers need to be supported in terms of exports and reduce their costs.

She admitted that it is almost impossible to take goods out of Russia – they stop at the border with Europe. Moscow is trying to reach an agreement with Kazakh freight companies to continue deliveries to Europe with their help. However, the publication recalls that from July 10, these requests will be irrelevant, since the EU ban on the supply of Russian wood and processed products will come into force.

Experts call the zeroing of the export duty the right initiative in the current situation, as it should be as simple as possible for Russian enterprises to enter foreign markets. Andrey Frolov, vice-president of the Union of Timber Manufacturers, notes that the initiative will especially help enterprises in the Far East, where there is not enough drying capacity. According to WhatWood estimates, the share of dry sawn timber in Russian exports is only 55-60 percent.

Earlier it was reported that the EU sanctions would hit the income of Russian timber merchants sharply, while the producers would not be able to replace the market without losses.