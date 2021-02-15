Russian gas monopoly Gazprom is going to increase fuel transit through Ukraine in March. Writes about it Interfax citing the results of the monthly auction on the Regional Booking Platform.

Gazprom has booked the capacity of the Ukrainian gas transmission system in the amount of 40 billion cubic meters for the entire 2021, or 110 million cubic meters per day. In February, during the auction, the Russian side additionally booked 14.2 million cubic meters. On Monday, February 15, Gazprom booked the same additional capacity for March.

In the first half of February (from 1st to 13th), Russia pumped through Ukraine an average of about 119.1 million cubic meters of gas per day. The minimum daily volume was 115.4 million cubic meters, the maximum – 121 million. In January, the daily pumping rate averaged 124.51 million cubic meters. In December 2020, it was 182.63 million cubic meters.

In general, over the past year, the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine collapsed by 38 percent and reached the lowest since the days of the USSR. In total, Russia pumped 55.8 billion cubic meters of fuel through Ukrainian territory over the year.