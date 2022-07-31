Russia is going to create naval support points in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean

Russia is going to establish logistic support points for the ships of the Navy in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean. About it says in the Naval Doctrine, signed on July 31 by President Vladimir Putin.

It is indicated that the support points (PMTO) of the Russian Navy in these regions are necessary to maintain and maintain the Russian naval presence in the Persian Gulf. The use of the infrastructure of the states of the region “in the interests of the naval activities of the Russian Federation” is envisaged.

In addition, PMTO abroad are going to be formed in the Asia-Pacific region. The bases are necessary for “inter-naval transitions of the forces of the Navy”, as well as for monitoring security at sea.

The doctrine explains that the lack of a sufficient number of bases outside Russia for ships and the Navy is one of the main risks for maritime activities.

In 2020, the creation of a base for Russian Navy ships in Sudan was approved. Later, Sudan announced its readiness to host a naval base on its territory in exchange for an economic aid package.