Of: Tanya Banner

The International Space Station (ISS) in Earth Orbit. © picture alliance/dpa/Nasa

Russia hesitated for a long time, now it is clear: the country will soon be withdrawing from a major international project: the International Space Station ISS.

Moscow – Since the 1990s, Russia and international partners have been working together on and on the International Space Station. Now Russia wants out. The cooperation should come to an end in 2024, according to the new head of the Roskosmos space agency, Yury Borisov. “The decision to withdraw us from this station after 2024 has been made,” Borisov explained. “I think by that point we’ve started building a Russian space station.”

Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, the then head of Roskosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, had repeatedly indicated an end to the cooperation and also fueled speculation that Russia could crash the space station. The US Space Agency NASA had announced in return, one Continued operation of the ISS without investigating Russia. Although the space station is currently powered by the US part, the Russian part of the space station is responsible for correcting the trajectory, among other things. NASA is working on being able to carry out these maneuvers with its own spaceships. (tab)