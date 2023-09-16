Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Lack of fuel, paper, cell phone towers, spare parts: In Russia, the sanctions caused by the war in Ukraine have led to deep restrictions.

Moscow – Only on Thursday (September 14th) did the USA expand its sanctions against Russia again in response to the war in Ukraine: more than 150 people and companies would be subject to new punitive measures, as Washington announced. The goal: “To target Russia’s military supply chains and deprive Putin of the equipment, technology and services he needs for his barbaric war against Ukraine,” said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

More than 13,000 restrictions against Russia have been adopted since the invasion of Ukraine began, according to a recent report in US magazine Newsweek. This makes Russia the most sanctioned country in the world. In May, Russian President Vladimir Putin even admitted that Western sanctions were causing problems for his country.

The sanctions as a result of the Ukraine war affect Russia – President Vladimir Putin also admitted this in May 2023. © Gavriil Grigorov/AFP

Consumer goods in Russia are becoming scarce – is support for Putin dwindling?

Some consumer goods have apparently become scarce in Russia 19 months after the start of the Ukraine war. Many Russians are feeling the effects of the war firsthand – and as a result could increasingly withdraw their support from their belligerent President Putin.

Kremlin propagandists loyal to the Kremlin have also already complained about the consequences of the sanctions on Russia, writes Newsweek. For example, TV presenter Ivan Trushkin asked on the show “Mesto Vstrechi” why Russia has access to various currencies such as dollars and euros, “but for these very reasons we cannot spend them on what we want.”

Gasoline shortage in Russia – farmers even see crops at risk

Gasoline in particular has been in short supply in Russia recently. According to a BR report, Russian cities across the country are reporting fuel shortages and skyrocketing prices, such as Volgograd, Astrakhan and Saratov. In Russia this leads to anger and controversial discussions.

Even the pro-government Russian newspaper Izvestia already reported in a detailed report about the fuel shortage. “Some types of gasoline and diesel are disappearing from numerous gas stations,” it says. Some regions have already sent letters of complaint to the relevant ministries in Moscow.

The Russian paper writes that the lack of fuel and rising diesel prices are particularly fatal for farmers, because “the availability of fuel” is “of crucial importance for farmers during seasonal field work.” The harvest and sowing of winter grain is even in danger.

The reason for the bottlenecks is said to be delivery delays on Russian railways. “In view of the anti-Russian sanctions, it was necessary to rebuild supply chains,” writes the pro-government newspaper.

Paper, spare parts, plywood: many things are becoming scarce in Russia

But gasoline is not the only commodity that appears to be in short supply in Russia. Many restrictions would affect the everyday lives of many Russians. Some examples:

Paper: Russian publishers are apparently forced to switch to domestic paper, the availability of which is limited. This reports Newsweek and refers to a statement made by Sergei Moiseev, president of the “Guild of Periodical Press Publishers,” in a television interview: “All printing is subject to sanctions, absolutely everything… That is, not only paper, but also ink, and the worst of all Spare parts for equipment because all the equipment is imported,” Moiseev is quoted as saying.

Cellular: Mobile phone reception in Russia appears to be limited due to shortages of spare parts and equipment from the West. This reports Newsweek citing local media reports. Foreign companies such as Ericsson and Nokia have long since left Russia, and Russian equipment lags behind the requirements of mobile phone operators.

Mobile phone reception in Russia appears to be limited due to shortages of spare parts and equipment from the West. This reports Newsweek citing local media reports. Foreign companies such as Ericsson and Nokia have long since left Russia, and Russian equipment lags behind the requirements of mobile phone operators. Airplane parts: Russian civil aviation has been subject to significant sanctions. The aviation news portal Aero writes: “Russian airlines are increasingly flying their jets for wear and tear.” There are massive concerns about flight safety. The Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that a number of Russian flights were taking place with expired parts. “We have registered many cases of violations in the operation of aviation equipment that directly affect flight safety,” Viktor Basargin, head of the State Transport Inspectorate Rostransnadzor, was quoted as saying.

Russian civil aviation has been subject to significant sanctions. The aviation news portal Aero writes: “Russian airlines are increasingly flying their jets for wear and tear.” There are massive concerns about flight safety. The Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that a number of Russian flights were taking place with expired parts. “We have registered many cases of violations in the operation of aviation equipment that directly affect flight safety,” Viktor Basargin, head of the State Transport Inspectorate Rostransnadzor, was quoted as saying. Plywood: According to the Russian daily newspaper Kommersant Due to sanctions, there is a shortage of phenol-formaldehyde resin in Russia, which is needed for the production of plywood. Russian wood processing companies have already asked the Putin government to stop exporting plywood.

Baerbock was recently disappointed with the effect of the sanctions

However, despite all the sanctions, the Russian economy has actually grown recently, while the German economy slipped into recession at the beginning of the year. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was recently very disappointed about this. “The logic of democracies” would not work in autocracies, complained the Green politician. Absurdly, Europe’s largest wind turbine manufacturer was recently sued because it complied with the sanctions against Russia. (smu)