Russia|European leaders emphasize that the West is not at war with Russia. Russia, on the other hand, has tried to frame the war in Ukraine as a confrontation between the West and Russia.

Suvi Turtiainen HS, Jarno Hartikainen HS

7:10

Berlin/Brussels

European rising to parliament Pekka Toverin (kok) claim that Finland would be at war with Russia, is very exceptional in Europe.

It is contrary to the speeches of Western leaders, who emphasize that the West is not at war with Russia.