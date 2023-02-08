Home page politics

Russia continues to suffer heavy losses in the Ukraine war. The Russian armed forces expect another counter-offensive.

High losses: Russia suffers setbacks in the Ukraine war

Russia suffers setbacks in the Ukraine war New numbers: Ukraine updates data on Russian casualties

The information processed Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Kyiv/Moscow – The armed forces of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj expect an attack in February in his country’s war with the Russian attackers. “Russia is now concentrating its forces. We all know that,” he said loudly Kyiv Post at a recent press conference. It is preparing for a “revenge campaign”, “not only against Ukraine, but also against a free Europe and the free world,” the president said.

However, there are also indications that Russia’s soldiers, for their part, must reckon with an impending counter-offensive by the Ukrainian armed forces. In an interview with the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti Leonid Pasechnik, acting head of the pro-Russian “Luhansk People’s Republic” in eastern Ukraine, said Ukrainian troops had built up enough forces to launch a counterattack in the region. “The situation is certainly very difficult,” Pasechnik said, according to the Russian state news agency Pravda.

On February 24 last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a “special military operation” in Ukraine that sparked the war between Russia and Ukraine. In October 2022, Putin announced the illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions — the Luhansk People’s Republic, the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kherson and Zaporizhia — claiming they belonged to Russia.

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war: current figures

Soldiers: 134,100 (+910)

134,100 (+910) planes: 295 (+1)

295 (+1) Helicopter: 285 (+1)

285 (+1) Tank: 3253 (+8)

3253 (+8) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6458 (+15)

6458 (+15) Artillery Systems: 2236 (+4)

2236 (+4) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 228 (+1)

228 (+1) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 461 (+0)

461 (+0) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5122 (+5)

5122 (+5) Ships: 18 (+0)

18 (+0) drones: 1961 (+3)

1961 (+3) Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine as of February 6

So far, however, Putin’s army has not achieved the rapid success it had anticipated in the Ukraine war. The Ukrainian armed forces have been fiercely resisting the neighboring country’s war of aggression for almost a year. As a result, Russia had to record heavy losses. Western countries also condemn the Russian invasion and – after long negotiations – are supplying Ukraine with modern weapon systems to defend themselves against the aggressor. (editorial with agencies)