Home page politics

Of: Daniel Dillman

Split

Russia is building a field hospital in Belarus – just like it did shortly before the start of the Ukraine war. Ruler Lukashenko travels to Moscow.

MINSK – A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Belarus. The fire in the “Naftan oil refinery” near the city of Wizebsk in the north-west of the country was discovered on Sunday morning (December 25, 2022). This was reported by the Belarusian Emergencies Ministry. The news portal Ukrainska Pravda reported on this from the Ukraine.

The fire was extinguished shortly after it broke out. No people are said to have been injured in the accident. A cause of the fire has not yet been announced. A commission has been set up to take care of the investigation.

A Russian army tank takes part in military maneuvers in Belaurs, near the border with Ukraine. © HANDOUT/AFP

Ukraine News: Will Belarus still be a party to the war?

Belarus was due to the ongoing Ukraine war lately come back into the focus of the public. The country north of Ukraine is considered a close ally of Russia. Its President Wladimir Putin recently visited ruler Alexander Lukashenko in the Belarusian capital Minsk.

In the meantime, Russia is strengthening its troops stationed in Belarus in the Ukraine war. This is reported unanimously by the US Institute for War Studies (ISW) and the Ukrainian military. Moscow move further battalions to the Ukrainian border with Belarus. While the ISW still considers a Russian attack on Ukraine from Belarusian soil to be unlikely, the danger must be taken seriously. The construction of a field hospital is seen as an indication of a planned offensive. Russia had such hospitals shortly before the start of hostilities in the Ukraine conflict built near the border in February 2022. “Field hospitals are not necessary for exercises and can be an indication of the preparation for combat operations,” said the ISW. Lukashenko made his military bases available to Kremlin troops for their attack on Ukraine in February.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

Ukraine News: Lukashenko meets Putin in Moscow

The ruler in Minsk, in turn, arrived in Moscow on Saturday for a state visit. There Lukashenko again stressed that his country would not take part in a war against Ukraine. Due to the numerous cooperations with Moscow, Belarus is seen in Kyiv just as much as a warring party, just as Moscow sees the role of the West.

Lukashenko’s state visit is part of an informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The union of states from the former Soviet republics emerged from the collapse of the USSR a good 30 years ago. The end of the month also marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Soviet Union. (dil/dpa)