Caroline Schaefer

The Kremlin has repeatedly fueled fears of nuclear weapons being used in the Ukraine war. Now Russia apparently wants to expand its arsenal.

Moscow – The Kremlin has repeatedly made nuclear threats in the Ukraine war. Also the Tensions surrounding Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhia in the Ukraine exacerbate the situation. According to the United States want Russia expand its nuclear arsenal. This is reported by fr.de.

Wladimir Putin wants to expand and modernize its arsenal, the news agency quoted Reuters US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. The whole world has seen “that Putin is engaged in deeply irresponsible nuclear saber-rattling,” Austin said on Friday (December 9). Russia plans to expand the infrastructure of its nuclear forces in 2023.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia wants to increase its nuclear weapons arsenal

In a televised speech in September, the Kremlin chief hinted that Russia will “use all available means” to protect the country. “Those who are trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the tide can also turn in their direction,” Putin said at the time.

With the planned expansion, Russia would increase its already huge nuclear arsenal even further. According to estimates by the non-profit organization Federation of American Scientists, Russia already has the largest arsenal in the world. According to experts, the Federation has almost 6,000 nuclear warheads.

News on the Ukraine war: “Russia has stopped threatening to use nuclear weapons”

It is unclear whether Putin will actually carry out his nuclear threats. After Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) the risk of nuclear war has decreased. “Russia has stopped threatening to use nuclear weapons. In response to the international community drawing a red line,” the chancellor told the newspapers Funk media group.

A Topol ICBM that can be equipped with nuclear warheads is presented at an armaments fair. The Ukraine war has sparked fears of nuclear war. (Archive image) © YNA/dpa

The US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) came to the same conclusion. The institute assumes that the “Kremlin’s threats are pressuring Ukraine into negotiations and Western support for Kyiv wanted to reduce,” one said report. However, the rhetorical change of course addressed by Olaf Scholz showed that Russia’s tactics did not work. The Kremlin had become aware that the threats would bring only “small operational profit”. (cheese)