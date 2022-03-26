Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a speech at the Doha Forum on Saturday that Russia’s hype of its nuclear weapons is fueling a dangerous arms race.

In a videoconference speech at a meeting of political and business leaders organized in Doha, Zelensky also called on Qatar to increase its natural gas production to counter Russian efforts to use energy as a threat.

“They are boasting that they can destroy not just a particular country, but the entire world with their nuclear weapons,” Zelensky insisted.

The president also said that when Ukraine dismantled its arsenal in the 1990s, it received security guarantees from the world’s most powerful countries, including Russia, according to a translation of his speech.

“But these did not convert into guarantees and, in fact, one of the countries that was believed to fulfill one of the biggest security promises has started to act against Ukraine, and this constitutes the height of the manifestation of injustice”, complained Zelensky.

In this context, the Ukrainian president asked Qatar, which is one of the three largest producers of natural gas, to increase the flow, due to the conflict.

“Europe’s future depends on your efforts,” he told an audience that included Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

European countries have promised that they will no longer depend on Russian oil and gas and have already turned to Qatar to seek alternative suppliers.

Germany has promised to build two huge terminals to receive liquefied gas from Qatar, the Gulf country said after a visit by envoys from Berlin.

