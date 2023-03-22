Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Split

The Russian army has to compensate for the losses it has suffered and is probably recruiting new soldiers on a regular basis. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Russia probably recruits 20,000 soldiers per month: The Kremlin tries to compensate for the losses suffered in the war.

probably recruits per month: The Kremlin tries to compensate for the losses suffered in the war. This news ticker for Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from March 21, 4:50 p.m.: Former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili believes Ukraine’s victory against Russia is certain. “Ukraine’s inevitable victory will completely change the situation in Georgia and the region,” said the imprisoned Saakashvili in an interview with the AFP news agency.

The West must “accept the collapse of the Russian Federation and prepare for it,” said the ex-president. “Ukraine has finally become the superpower in the region and, together with Poland, determines everything in the region, including in relation to Georgia,” Saakashvili said. “The situation in Georgia will change fundamentally even before Ukraine’s final victory,” he said of the recent anti-government protests in Georgia.

Saakashvili was Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013, pushing through pro-Western reforms. He has been in prison since 2021 on charges of abuse of office. In the meantime, he was President Selenskyj’s reform commissioner and governor of the Odessa region in Ukraine. Pictures of him have recently surfaced showing him to be emaciated and frail, and his condition is said to be getting worse every day.

Ukraine reports “covert mobilizations”: Russia is to draft 20,000 soldiers per month

KIEV – Russian troops have already suffered significant casualties in the ongoing Ukraine war. Especially in the battles for the city of Bakhmut. There, President Vladimir Putin’s army is said to have lost many times as many soldiers as the Ukrainian defenders. In order to replenish the ranks of the Russian army, the army leadership is apparently desperately looking for new recruits.

Around 20,000 new soldiers are currently being recruited in Russia every month in order to be able to continue the war in Ukraine. This figure was confirmed by Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Service. the portal Supilne. Yusov sees the developments as a clear sign that the Russian army’s current strategy is not achieving the desired results on the battlefield.

“The fact that covert mobilizations are still underway in Russia and further mobilization measures are planned indicates that past mobilization efforts have been insufficient and the army is neither powerful nor adequately trained or equipped,” the portal quoted the intelligence spokesman as saying. For Yusov, the recent losses of the Russian army on the battlefield are another indication of the poor condition of the troops.

Conscripts receive their uniforms in the Kazan region of Russia during the partial mobilization in autumn 2022 (archive image). © Yegor Aleyev/imago-images

Ukraine update: Moscow needs new soldiers – new recruitment process from April

That was already the case last week Russian portal Radio FreeEurope reported about itthat the Kremlin would again step up its mobilization efforts. Therefore, a new recruitment process would start on April 1st, through which a total of 400,000 new contract soldiers should be recruited for the Russian armed forces. In preparation, the Ministry of Defense is said to have already sent documents to the relevant regional authorities.

A Year of Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

Last fall, Russia carried out partial mobilization for the first time since the beginning of the Ukraine war. In this, around 300,000 new recruits were drafted into the army. However, after the announcement, a large number of young men refused military service and fled abroad. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had already announced in January that he wanted to significantly increase the number of troops in the Russian armed forces. In three years, the troop strength is to increase to 1.5 million soldiers. For comparison: The Bundeswehr currently has almost 183,000 active soldiers. (fd)