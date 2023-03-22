Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

The Ukrainian leadership reported rocket attacks on the port city of Odessa on Tuesday evening. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Update from March 22, 08:15: According to Russian sources, the Russian Navy repelled a drone attack on the port of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula. As Kremlin-backed governor Mikhail Razvozhayev told Telegram, “the Black Sea Fleet repelled a drone attack on Sevastopol.” Accordingly, the drones “tried to enter our bay, our sailors shot at them with small arms”. The air defense also “worked”. A total of “three objects were destroyed,” it said. Rasvozhayev said there were no casualties and no ships were damaged. But the explosions shattered windows in nearby buildings. The situation is “under control”.

Russia had already reported a drone attack on Crimea on Tuesday, which was repelled. Ukraine, on the other hand, said Russian cruise missiles were destroyed in an explosion in Crimea, but denied responsibility for the incident.

Update from March 22, 7:30 a.m.: In Crimea, explosions are said to have been heard again in the morning in the Russian-occupied port city of Sevastopol. This is reported by the opposition Belarusian news channel Nexta on twitter. The Ukrainian military intelligence service HUR only reported the destruction of Russian cruise missiles in Crimea on Tuesday.

Ukraine news: Selenskyj recalls success since the beginning of Russia’s war of aggression

Update from March 22, 6:20 a.m.: More than a year after the start of the Russian war of aggression, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled the first successes of his army. On March 21, 2022, the battle for the village of Moshchun, not far from the capital Kiev, was won, Zelensky said in his evening video speech on Tuesday. “It was our state’s first major step towards victory in this war.” The Ukrainian leader also recalled the subsequent recapture of the eastern Kharkiv region and part of Kherson in the south of the country. “We will come to the same result with other offensive actions,” Zelenskyj said confidently, also with a view to the currently hard-fought Donbass in eastern Ukraine.

Update from March 21, 9:55 p.m.: Russian fighter jets shelled the Ukrainian port city of Odessa on Tuesday evening. The portal reports Kyiv Independent with reference to the Ukrainian Presidential Office. The planes fired four Kh-59 missiles at the city. Ukrainian air defense intercepted two of the missiles, but the remaining two hit a three-story apartment building. Three people were injured.

The Su-35 fighter jets probably fired the air-to-surface missiles over the Black Sea. Odessa is located in the south of Ukraine, almost 40 kilometers from the border with the Republic of Moldova and is considered an important port city.

Ukraine news: Russia is angry about British plans for arms deliveries

Update from March 21, 8:54 p.m.: Russia has expressed anger at British plans to supply more powerful depleted uranium ammunition to beleaguered Ukraine. “I would like to note that if all of this happens, Russia will be forced to respond accordingly,” Putin said Tuesday after a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Moscow. Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also threatened: “Of course Russia has an answer ready.”

New tanks for Ukraine: USA want to deliver by autumn

Update from March 21, 7:32 p.m.: The United States wants to deliver the already promised Abrams tanks to Ukraine by the fall. US Department of Defense spokesman Pat Ryder said the department had decided to provide Kiev with the M1A1 Abrams tank variant, rather than the newer M1A2 variant. This will allow us to significantly reduce delivery times and send tanks to Ukraine by the fall, he said.

Update from March 21, 4:50 p.m.: Former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili believes Ukraine’s victory against Russia is certain. “Ukraine’s inevitable victory will completely change the situation in Georgia and the region,” said the imprisoned Saakashvili in an interview with the AFP news agency.

The West must “accept the collapse of the Russian Federation and prepare for it,” said the ex-president. “Ukraine has finally become the superpower in the region and, together with Poland, determines everything in the region, including in relation to Georgia,” Saakashvili said. “The situation in Georgia will change fundamentally even before Ukraine’s final victory,” he said of the recent anti-government protests in Georgia.

Saakashvili was Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013, pushing through pro-Western reforms. He has been in prison since 2021 on charges of abuse of office. In the meantime, he was President Selenskyj’s reform commissioner and governor of the Odessa region in Ukraine. Pictures of him have recently surfaced showing him to be emaciated and frail, and his condition is said to be getting worse every day.

Ukraine reports “covert mobilizations”: Russia is to draft 20,000 soldiers per month

KIEV – Russian troops have already suffered significant casualties in the ongoing Ukraine war. Especially in the battles for the city of Bakhmut. There, President Vladimir Putin’s army is said to have lost many times as many soldiers as the Ukrainian defenders. In order to replenish the ranks of the Russian army, the army leadership is apparently desperately looking for new recruits.

Around 20,000 new soldiers are currently being recruited in Russia every month in order to be able to continue the war in Ukraine. This figure was confirmed by Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Service. the portal Supilne. Yusov sees the developments as a clear sign that the Russian army’s current strategy is not achieving the desired results on the battlefield.

“The fact that covert mobilizations are still underway in Russia and further mobilization measures are planned indicates that past mobilization efforts have been insufficient and the army is neither powerful nor adequately trained or equipped,” the portal quoted the intelligence spokesman as saying. For Yusov, the recent losses of the Russian army on the battlefield are another indication of the poor condition of the troops.

Ukraine update: Moscow needs new soldiers – new recruitment process from April

That was already the case last week Russian portal Radio FreeEurope reported about itthat the Kremlin would again step up its mobilization efforts. Therefore, a new recruitment process would start on April 1st, through which a total of 400,000 new contract soldiers should be recruited for the Russian armed forces. In preparation, the Ministry of Defense is said to have already sent documents to the relevant regional authorities.

Last fall, Russia carried out partial mobilization for the first time since the beginning of the Ukraine war. In this, around 300,000 new recruits were drafted into the army. However, after the announcement, a large number of young men refused military service and fled abroad. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had already announced in January that he wanted to significantly increase the number of troops in the Russian armed forces. In three years, the troop strength is to increase to 1.5 million soldiers. For comparison: The Bundeswehr currently has almost 183,000 active soldiers. (fd)