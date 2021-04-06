An official in the Russian space sector said that scientists in his country are currently working on developing a new greenhouse in order to grow grains on board the International Space Station to cook space bread from its flour.

Vladimir Solovyov, director of the flight of the Russian sector from the station, explained during the “Man in Space” symposium that the talk revolves around a project that includes the cultivation of large quantities of grains in four designated boxes, and even “solving the problems associated with processing grains into flour so that we can be able for the first time in history.” Of cooking bread on board the International Space Station. “

And previously there were reports that the Russian Space Agency is considering the possibility of continuing use of the International Space Station until 2030.