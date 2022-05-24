May 24, 2022 22:25
Today, Tuesday, Russia confirmed its determination to achieve all its “goals”, stepping up its attack on the last presence of the Ukrainian army in the vicinity of Lugansk (east).
A few days ago, Ukraine recognized a “difficult” situation in the Donbass region, which consists of the Lugansk and Donetsk regions.
And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned, on Monday evening, that “the coming weeks will be difficult.”
“We will continue the special military operation until all goals are achieved, regardless of the huge Western aid to the Kyiv regime and the unprecedented pressure of sanctions,” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced today, Tuesday. will come true.”
Moscow is focusing its efforts on the Ukrainian-controlled area of Luhansk, attempting to encircle the cities of Severodonetsk and Lychansk.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that fierce battles are taking place in the vicinity, in the vicinity of the towns of Popasna and Bakhmut.
In any case, residents are reluctant to leave despite the dangers, “People don’t want to leave,” said Assistant Mayor Maxim Sotkovi, speaking in front of a half-empty bus preparing to transport civilians to safer areas.
“Severodonetsk is under the complete control of the Ukrainian authorities,” Lugansk Governor Sergey Gaidai said on Tuesday.
Source: AFP
