Aircraft in the Russian city of Pskov hit by drones

Four transport aircraft were damaged in a drone strike on the city of Pskov in northwestern Russia on Wednesday. This is reported by the Russian state news agency TASS. Two of the planes were reported to have caught fire. It is not known who is responsible for the attack.

“The Ministry of Defense repels a drone attack on Pskov airport,” regional governor Mikhail Vedernikov told Telegram. A video attached to the message shows a huge fire and explosions can be heard.

Pskov is located about 800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border and the surrounding region borders the EU member states of Latvia and Estonia. Vedernikov said in the message that he was at the scene of the attack and “according to preliminary information” there are no casualties.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry has reported that it has destroyed four manned vessels belonging to the Ukrainian army in the Black Sea. It is not known what kind of vessels are involved. It is also unclear whether there have been any deaths. According to Russia, up to 50 people were on board at the time of the attack.