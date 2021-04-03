Russia is developing a wireless system for monitoring the state of silo launchers with intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). This is stated in the materials of the Royal Astronautics Readings, available to “RIA News”…

The development of an independent monitoring system (NSC) of the state of the equipment of launchers is carried out in order to provide additional objective control over the conditions for the correct operation of products and equipment of strategic missile systems, as well as to identify the causes of malfunctions, the materials say.

They also note that the development of the NSC is carried out in wired and wireless versions.

The Reutov NPO Mashinostroyenia is developing the UR-100N UTTKh ICBMs (Stiletto according to NATO classification), which are on alert in the Strategic Missile Forces (Strategic Missile Forces) divisions, in particular, with hypersonic gliding winged units (the Avangard complex).

At present, control and maintenance of the temperature and humidity regime in launchers is carried out using standard systems, but this information is not enough for objective warranty and designer supervision by manufacturers. In addition, this control by manufacturing enterprises is impossible, because it is carried out only by military operators of missile systems, the materials say.

Hence, it becomes necessary to create an independent control system, which should be assembled from Russian-made components, have an extended service life of at least 15 years and data protection means, as well as work offline for a long time.

In November last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with representatives of the security forces, said that the country will continue to modernize its strategic nuclear forces and strengthen all of their components against the background of the existing political and military risks. Currently, the share of modern weapons in them is 82%. Nevertheless, according to him, Russia is not going to get involved in a costly arms race, but is aimed only at ensuring national security.