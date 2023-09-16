The agency said that among other options under study is increasing export fees on oil products to $250 per ton.

The Russian Interfax news agency quoted sources as saying that these fees will be repaid to companies that will comply with the quotas set by the Ministry of Energy regarding the supply of oil products to the local market.

The domestic fuel deficit in Russia, one of the world’s largest oil producers, is due to refinery upgrades, infrastructure bottlenecks, and the decline in the value of the ruble since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war in February 2022, which raised borrowing costs.

Market sources told Reuters in late August that the situation may worsen in the coming months.