Now Russia is completely dependent on the import of special eggs for vaccines, they are needed, among other things, for the production of a drug for COVID-19. The head of the Rosselkhoznadzor Sergey Dankvert told RBC about this.

He clarified that production requires special eggs – without pathogenic microflora – but there are no such factories in the country. “The egg that is used for the production of vaccines is all imported,” he complained. “In general, it is wrong for the country not to have its own production of eggs free of pathogenic microflora. This is a strategic issue, ”added Dankvert.

Special eggs are needed not only to create vaccines against coronavirus, but also for other medicines. For example, eggs act as a natural incubator when creating a flu vaccine.

For the production of most influenza vaccines are used 9-12 day old fertilized chicken eggs. The vaccine virus is injected into thousands of eggs, which are then incubated for 2-3 days to allow the virus to multiply. After that, the egg white is collected, which by this time already contains millions of vaccine viruses, and the virus is isolated from the egg white.