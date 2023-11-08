Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Russia repeatedly attacks Ukraine with unmanned Shahed drones. Moscow wants to produce the devices itself soon.

Kiev – A gigantic weapons factory for kamikaze drones: Russia has reportedly started building a large-scale production facility for Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at a factory in the city of Alabuga in the Kremlin-controlled Republic of Tatarstan.

Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Defense Intelligence Agency of Ukraine, provided this information during an interview RBC Ukraine open. Skibitskyi revealed that Shahed drones – called Geran-2 in Russia – are being assembled at a factory in Alabuga. There are related companies in Russia for the Alabuga plant that are responsible for supplying components for the UAVs.

Recently, Iran is said to have hardly delivered any drones to Russia

According to Skibitskyi, Ukrainian military intelligence has not recently observed any significant movements of Shahed drones from Iran to Russia. He said Iran had already fulfilled its first contracts with Russia for the supply of pre-assembled kamikaze drones. Therefore, the current number of drones imported into Russia is likely limited to small quantities or components for their production. Reason enough for Russia to build its own plant. However, the information cannot be independently verified.

A Russian Iranian-made Shahed 136 combat drone in Ukrainian airspace. (Archive image) © Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa

Russia wants to produce 200 drones per month in the Ukraine war

According to Skibitsky, Ukrainian military intelligence estimates that Russia plans to produce at least 200 Shahed drones per month. The current production process mainly involves assembling drones from components supplied by Iran.

Drones continue to be heavily used in Russia’s war against Ukraine. For example, according to Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, the Russian army shelled more Ukrainian cities and towns on November 1, 2023 than since the beginning of the year. The Russians attacked a total of 118 towns in ten regions, Klymenko wrote on Telegram. According to authorities, at least four people were killed and 14 others were injured. The same Shahed drones were also used: In central Ukraine, a kamikaze drone of this type hit a refinery and caused a fire.

Russia has been waging war against Ukraine for more than 20 months. Russian drone, missile and artillery attacks continue to kill civilians. Russia is suffering heavy losses in the war, but Putin’s drone pilots are apparently increasingly finding the sticking point in the German Leopard tank: the Leopard 2 tank is therefore becoming easy prey in the Ukraine war (cgsc with dpa).