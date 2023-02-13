Last year, Moscow annexed the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which make up the wider Donbass region in Ukraine, to become one of the “republican” satellites of Russia, in a move that most United Nations member states condemned as illegal..

The project, which will be completed in the next few months, will have the capacity to carry 300,000 cubic meters of water per day and will include two pipelines with a length of 200 km, TASS reported, quoting the Defense Ministry..

“More than 2,600 specialists … from the Russian Defense Ministry and more than 1,000 units of equipment are involved around the clock in the construction process,” TASS quoted an unnamed defense representative as saying.“.