For his part, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russian forces have significantly increased the intensity of attacks on Ukrainian military facilities linked to the recent terrorist attacks inside Russia.

The recent Russian strikes that took place via air, sea, and land, according to two military personnel, focused on two goals. The first, from the Russian point of view, is to neutralize Ukraine’s capabilities, especially in the marching weapon, while the other goal, from the Ukrainian point of view, is to destroy the entire infrastructure in the south and paralyze Kiev’s ability to export grain. This was during their interview with Sky News Arabia.

Neutralization of Ukrainian capabilities

The Russian capital and a number of border cities near the Crimean peninsula were subjected to coordinated attacks from the Ukrainian side through the marching weapon, which has become the most prominent in the 17-month-old war.

The Ukrainian attacks, which fell under its counter-attack movements, were described by Oleg Artyovsk, a researcher at the “Volsk” military institution, as the most dangerous since the beginning of the war, given the continuous targeting of Moscow in a short period of time.

And Artyovsk explained, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the Kiev attacks prove that they have reached a dangerous level with regard to the weapon of the drones, its use and direction as well, and the extent of intelligence coordination and ground command centers, and this was not present in the first phase of the war.

Artyovsk indicates that Moscow’s movements and the map of its military objectives during the past hours have changed significantly, and explains:

Intensify the aerial bombardment of Kharkov province in particular, which Ukraine uses to collect and maintain parades.

The destruction of a drone assembly workshop near the village of Veliki Berluk.

Targeting the headquarters and camp of the 35th Brigade near the village of Vysyuly in Zaporozhye Province, after their movements were monitored.

Bombing of an ammunition depot of the 24th mechanized brigade of Ukrainian forces in Dachnoye, Donetsk.

The coastal city of Odessa was heavily bombed, as it was home to assembly workshops, as well as parades, and the use of the grain port to receive Western arms shipments.

The researcher at the “Volsk” military institution believes that the statements of Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding strengthening the naval fleet with 30 new ships this year are evidence of urgent action in order to neutralize Kiev’s capabilities that have emerged during the past weeks, especially the marches.

And Artyovsk asserts that the coastal strip of Ukraine, if it is fully controlled by the Russian navy, will contribute significantly to stopping the development of the Ukrainian parades program.

Shell the resources of Kyiv

On Tuesday morning, the Ukrainian authorities declared a state of air emergency in Poltava, Kharkov and Dnipropetrovsk provinces, also in Odessa. Here, Aleksandrovich Vorogtsov, a specialist in military affairs at the Ukrainian Tavrisky University, says that the Russian response to targeting the depth of Moscow aims to destroy the Ukrainian infrastructure and completely paralyze the country’s resources in terms of grain export.

Vorogtsov added, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that Moscow, according to Ukrainian official estimates, destroyed about 180,000 tons of grain within 9 days, in addition to leaving more than 70% of the port of Odessa out of service.

And he confirms that Moscow’s plan, which aims to hit Kiev’s ability to export grain, was confronted in various ways, most notably the signing of a preliminary agreement with Croatia on the possibility of using Croatian ports on the Danube River and the Adriatic Sea to export Ukrainian grain, in addition to relying on land export routes through the European Union countries in addition to to an alternative route across the Danube.