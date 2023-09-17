Home page politics

Sonja Thomaser

Drone footage shows Russian artillery fire – on its own soldiers. These are just emerging. The order to fire is said not to have been an accident.

Bakhmut – A unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces that spearheaded the recent battles to liberate Bakhmut in the Ukraine war has published drone footage, the content of which does not reflect well on warfare Russia throws. You can allegedly see Russian artillery firing on its own troops. According to the Kyiv Post the Russian soldiers were about to surrender.

Apparently not an accident: Russia orders fire on its own soldiers in the Ukraine war

That from the 3rd Separate Assault Infantry Brigade Video posted on Telegram shows Ukrainian troops still under fire as they clear Russian positions in the now-destroyed village of Andriyivka near Bakhmut. Three of the Russian soldiers surrender and are pushed to the ground for safety. Then something loud explodes Kyiv Post what an artillery shell looks like, right above them. According to a Telegram post from the 3rd Separate Assault Infantry Brigade, the Ukrainian troops and two of the Russian soldiers survived. The third reportedly died in the explosion.

The Telegram post continues: “Assault Group 2 of the battalion captures another group. At the same time, the enemy realizes that the village is lost and that his soldiers are surrendering en masse and orders to open fire on their own people.”

Success of the counteroffensive in the Ukrainian War: Village near Bakhmut liberated

The Ukraine announced on Friday (September 15, 2023) the liberation of the village of Andriivka near the Russian-controlled city of Bakhmut. According to the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of Ukraine, they carried out a “blitz operation” and “virtually liquidated the entire 72nd Infantry Brigade (Russia).” Russia denies this account. The Defense Ministry in Moscow said the enemy tried unsuccessfully to drive away the Russian troops.

Later on Friday, it was reported that Kiev’s troops had driven out all Russian forces from Klishchyivka, a tactically important town south of Bakhmut. This has not been officially confirmed. Loud Kyiv Post Images published by the military information platform show heavily armed infantry walking upright and without resistance down a street in Klishchyivka. (see above)