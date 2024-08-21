Chinese Customs: Tea Supplies to Russia Increased by Almost 20 Percent

From January to July 2024, Chinese tea supplies to Russia increased by 17 percent and are estimated at $32.804 million, according to Interfax citing the State Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China.

During the same period, China exported tea to Morocco ($123.5 million), Ghana ($95.2 million), Malaysia ($53.1 million), and Uzbekistan ($30.9 million).

In addition, China buys Russian tea. For the first seven months of 2024, these supplies are estimated at almost 72 thousand dollars. A year ago, it was 95.6 thousand.

It was previously reported that in July, black leaf tea was among the products that increased in price the most in Russian retail chains.