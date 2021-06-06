Luxembourg, Kazakhstan and Russia turned out to be leaders among European countries in terms of the availability of natural gas for the population. This is evidenced by the results of the study RIA News…

So, in Luxembourg, an average resident can buy 9.1 thousand cubic meters of gas per month, residents of Kazakhstan – 7.5 thousand cubic meters, and in Russia, citizens can buy about 6.8 thousand cubic meters of gas. The fourth and fifth places were taken by Great Britain and Belgium.

Inhabitants of Ukraine turned out to be outsiders. “You can buy a little more than a thousand cubic meters for average earnings here, that is, almost nine times less than in Luxembourg,” the study says.

The second and third places were taken by Moldova and Bosnia and Herzegovina, in these countries residents can purchase less than 1.4 thousand cubic meters of gas per month. The fourth and fifth places were taken by Serbia and Portugal.

According to the agency, last year the dynamics of gas prices on the European market was uneven. Thus, in the first half of the year there was an unprecedented decline due to the warm winter and high utilization of gas storage facilities, but in the second the situation changed and prices began to rise.

At the same time, it is specified that the availability of gas for the end consumer is determined not only by its price, but also by the level of income of citizens.

Earlier, the president and co-owner of Lukoil, Vagit Alekperov, said that in general, the world oil market could recover from the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic by the spring of next year, however, fluctuations in commodity prices will be serious. According to his forecasts, the recovery will occur just after the expiration of the OPEC + deal to curb production.