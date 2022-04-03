Despite its reduced impact on society, the pandemic is still with us, causing thousands of serious cases a dayas well as deaths. Vaccines were an important step to combat COVID-19, proof of this is the drastic reduction in deaths compared to the first months of the health emergency. However, the fact of already having several does not imply that they are looking for new formulas to quell the virulence of the pathogen.

Russia, as it did with its traditional Sputnik V vaccine, is the first country to register a COVID nasal vaccine. They will be, as confirmed by the Ministry of Health, a total of two doses that will be applied three weeks apart from each other.

It is, as the ministry has pointed out, a variation of the Gam-COVID-Vac vaccine (Sputnik V) to adapt it to this format. In this way, they specify that this vaccine has been registered in its nasal form for “the prevention of new coronavirus infectiondeveloped by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Medicine of the Russian Ministry of Health.

double immunity

One of the main differences between this vaccine and those already approved, which are administered intramuscularly, is that generates mucosal immunity against COVID. And, in addition, it also offers immunity in the blood, as confirmed by the Russian Minister of Health, Mikhail Murashko. This new vaccine is approved for people over 18 years of age, and it is expected to be used as part of the booster dose strategy.

At the moment it only has its own approval from the country, pending confirmation by the World Health Organization (WHO) or from other international bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The Gamaleya Institute, the center that develops it, said in December that it would be on the market by the first quarter of 2022.