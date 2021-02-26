Feliks Dzerzhinsky is hardly Vladimir Putin’s favorite statue in Lubyanka Square.

Muscovites get to vote for a statue located in front of the Russian Security Service’s FSB building on Lubyanka Square. The online advisory vote will begin today, Thursday, and last until Friday of next week.

The city’s National Advisory Chamber has set options Felix Dzerzhinsky restoring the statue to its old place, or Alexander Nevsky ordering a new statue to the same place.

Chairman of the City Council Alexei Shaposhnikov said the newspaper For the merchant consider it possible that an actual referendum will be held at a later stage.

On the edge of Lubyanka Square is the Solovetsky Stone, a monument to the victims of persecution erected in 1990, but it is not particularly large. The name Lubyanka often refers to the Russian security service, whose traditional headquarters are located on the edge of the square.

Felix Dzerzhinsky­

Feliks Dzerzhinsky is considered the father of the red terror that began after the communist rise to power. The crane removed his statue from Lubyanka Square on Thursday, August 22, 1991. The Soviet legend had virtually ended the day before the conservative coup attempt failed.

The statue has since haunted this in the Russian political debate.

As Iron Felix later known Dzerzhinsky was born in 1877 to a Polish noble family in the Minsk governorate in what is now Belarus. Growing up in Vilnius, the young man joined the Lithuanian Social Democrats early and took part in Russia’s so-called October Revolution of 1917.

Leader of the Revolution Vladimir Lenin appointed Dzerzhinsky in December 1917 to establish a new secret police, the Czech Republic, to replace the barley of the Tsar’s security service. The name was a clever abbreviation of the official name “All-Russian Emergency Committee for the Fight against the Revolution and the Fight against Sabotage in the Council of People’s Commissars of the Russian Socialist Soviet Republic”.

Already in its first year of operation in 1918, the Czech Republic executed thousands of people from all professions and social classes. Dzerzhinsky’s definition of his own creation was apt: “This must be made clear: we represent organized terrorism.”

Dzerzhinsky died of a heart attack in July 1926, when the organization he led was already called OGPU. The names changed frequently in the following years, until in 1954 the service was christened the State Security Committee, or KGB. The Russian security service FSB and foreign intelligence SVR are the KGB’s successors.

So following the failure of the Janajev junta’s coup attempt in August 1991, a mob opposing the junta gathered in Lubyanka with the intention of breaking into the KGB’s rugged headquarters. It was left undone, but instead a statue of Dzerzhinsky, which had been completed in 1958, was overthrown.

It was already time to get a truck to dump the quarry, which weighs fifteen tons, until the then distressed representatives of the Moscow City Council were allowed to suspend work. The collapse could have damaged the structures of the metro station under the statue. A crane was brought to the scene, and Feliks was transported to a small art park on the banks of the Moskva River.

The park had been left in the backyard of a contemporary art gallery contracted by the Finnish construction company YIT in the 1980s, but now it has been given new life. Other displaced heroes of the revolution, a total of about 900 statues, were brought to the scene after the statue of Rauta-Felix.

The Dzerzhinsky statue would return to Lubyanka Square in just over three kilometers. A symbolic journey back to Soviet values, on the other hand, would be great.

A man depicting Feliks Dzerzhinsky played in chariots during communism in Grūtas theme park in Lithuania on May Day 2011.­

The statue returning is not the first time. Mayor of Moscow Yuri Luzhkov proposed the restoration of the statue as early as 2002. At that time, the atmosphere was not yet favorable, and Luzhkov’s star was already in slight decline.

Two years earlier, Luzhkov had been on the verge of taking on the FSB’s ex-director, the prime minister Vladimir Putin as a competitor to the presidential election, but he had withdrawn from his intentions, accompanied by corruption scandals.

In 2013, Moscow press reported that the restoration of the statue was already a sure thing until the council denied deciding anything like it. In the summer of 2015, the Russian Communist Party was involved, collecting 150,000 names at a pro-address. This project, too, is in its infancy for one reason or another.

Current project began in December when an organization called Russian Officers took the initiative to restore the statue to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office. The Moscow Chamber of Society became enthusiastic and drafted a proposal in which, in addition to Alexander Nevsky, the Moscow Hero Prince competed with Rauta-Felix Iivana the Great and long-time leader of the KGB Yuri Andropov.

Iivana and Andropov dropped from the list of candidates in the chamber’s deliberations. What remains are Rauta-Feliks and St. Alexander Nevalainen, who is known as Alexander Nevsky in the Finnish Orthodox Church. Prince Nevsky of Novgorod defeated the Swedes with their Häme and Finns in the Battle of the Neva in 1240, and two years later the Germans on the ice of Lake Peipus.

Alexander Nevsky was voted the most significant Russian of all time through the television channel Rossijan in a telephone vote in 2008. Served as Russian Prime Minister from 1906 to 1911 Pyotr Stolypin came second and Joseph Stalin third.

This gives an indication of the outcome of the current online vote. Nevsky is an obvious favorite figure on the Kremlin’s one-man Electoral Commission, tasked with riveting inappropriate rivals in one way or another in official results. Besides, Putin’s idol is reportedly Andropov, not Dzerzhinsky.

According to acidic comments from opposition observers, the whole statue is meant to distract from other nasty topics such as Alexei Navalnyin from a prison sentence.

Correction 26.2. at 11.02: In the 2008 telephone vote, Minister Pyotr Stolypin came in second, not Tsar Nicholas II.