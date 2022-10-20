





Russia warned the United Nations on Wednesday not to investigate alleged Iranian-made drone attacks in Ukraine, joining Tehran in denying the origin of the weapons, while the European Union (EU) prepares new sanctions.

The United States, France and the United Kingdom – permanent members of the Security Council – have requested a session of the decision-making body, held behind closed doors, to express alarm over the drone shipments, which Western officials say violate a UN resolution, even though Russia has the power of veto to block a possible request for new sanctions.

Both the EU and the United States said they had evidence that Iran supplied the Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, which are blamed for the deaths of five people in Kiev on Monday, as well as the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine, which has decided to sever diplomatic ties with Tehran, says its army has shot down more than 220 Iranian drones in just over a month, and images have emerged that appear to show a link between the drones and Iran.

However, Russian diplomat Dmitry Poliansky denounced the “baseless accusations and conspiracy theories”, citing as proof that the Russian word for geraniums was written on the drones.

“The unmanned aerial vehicles used by the Russian army in Ukraine are made in Russia,” Poliansky told reporters outside the Security Council.

“I would recommend you not to underestimate the technological capabilities of the Russian drone industry,” he added.

Furthermore, the Russian diplomat warned against any UN investigation on the ground in Ukraine as part of the enforcement of existing sanctions on Iran.

“The team is not mandated to carry out investigations; is not part of the sanctions committee. So that would be absolutely unprofessional and political.”

If the UN Secretary General or Secretary General António Guterres moves forward, “we will have to re-evaluate our collaboration with them, which benefits no one,” Poliansky continued.

Iran’s UN envoy Amir Saeid Iravani also rejected “baseless and unsubstantiated claims” about the drone transfers and said Tehran, which abstained from voting on the war in Ukraine, wanted a “peaceful resolution” of it. .

The alleged arms deals come as Iran faces mounting pressure to crack down on the country’s biggest protests in years, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old detained by the Islamic Republic’s notorious “morality police”. .

– ‘Fast and firm’ response –

The EU is expected to approve sanctions on drones ahead of a bloc summit on Thursday in Brussels.

A list that AFP had access to indicates that the bloc is planning sanctions against senior military officials, including General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, chief of personnel of Iran’s armed forces.

In Brussels, Nabila Massrali, a spokesperson for the EU’s top foreign policy representative Josep Borrell, said the bloc had gathered “sufficient evidence” showing that the drones used by Russia against Ukraine were provided by Iran, and was preparing sanctions and “a clear, rapid and firm response”.

The punitive measures would also affect drone maker Shahed Aviation Industries, an aerospace company linked to Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard.

The United States, for its part, said that the Security Council will hear from an expert on the transfer of the drones.

“We have seen over the past month that there is ample evidence that Russia is using Iran’s unmanned aerial vehicles in vicious and deliberate attacks against the people of Ukraine,” State Department spokesman Vedant told reporters in Washington. Patel.

“We will convey serious concerns about Russia’s acquisition of unmanned aerial vehicles from Iran in clear violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231,” he added.

The 2015 resolution gave the green light for a nuclear deal with Iran, which is now moribund.

The ban on the resolution on the sale of conventional weapons from Iran expired in 2020, despite repeated attempts by the US administration of then-Republican President Donald Trump to keep it in place.

The United States did not explain how Iran would be violating the regulation, but the resolution still prohibits, until October 2023, any transfer that could benefit nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, unless there is permission from the Security Council.

The crackdown on protests in Iran has prompted new Western sanctions for human rights abuses and put US President Joe Biden’s efforts to restore the 2015 nuclear deal, from which Washington withdrew during the Trump administration, on the back burner.

Western officials say Iranian drones are evidence that Russia, historically one of the world’s biggest arms exporters, has seen its arsenal greatly diminished by battlefield losses.

The United States has published intelligence that claims that Iranian drones have frequently failed and that Russia has also turned to North Korea. According to reports, China has rejected requests to send weapons.







