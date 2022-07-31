The Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow had invited experts from the United Nations and the Red Cross to investigate the deaths of dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war held in the Yelinovka prison run by Russian-backed separatists.

The ministry added in a statement that it was working “to conduct an impartial investigation” into what it called the attack on the prison.

Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyansky, also announced that his country had informed the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, of the information it had indicating Kyiv’s responsibility for the bombing of a prison in Lilinovka.

Today, Sunday, Polyansky indicated that Russia is counting on the United Nations to assess the incident as soon as possible.

“Today we informed the Secretary-General of the United Nations of the information we have about Ukraine’s responsibility for the bombing of the prison in Lilinovka,” Polyansky wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that 193 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and wounded as a result of the Ukrainian strike on Friday, July 29, by US “HIMARS” missiles on the detention center in Lilinovka.

The ministry stated that the Ukrainian bombing with US HIMARS missiles killed 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war and seriously wounded 73 others, and that they were transferred to medical facilities, and everyone was provided with the necessary assistance.

The ministry noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, his criminal regime and Washington bear political, criminal and moral responsibility for the massacre against Ukrainians.

According to Russian reports, on Friday, fragments of US “HIMARS” ammunition were found at the site of the bombing of the detention center.