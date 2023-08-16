G20 India, the global shock that upsets the balance of the world. Russia invited to the summit

There war in Ukraine continues unabated. The Kiev air force has reported the arrival of a strong group of Russian drones towards the port of Izmail, near the border with the Romania. Testimonies on social media say that air defense has come into operation in the area, while the governor of the region of Odessa asked the residents to Izmail to move to the shelters at half past midnight Italian time, and then cancel the alert an hour later. From Ukrainian ports on the Danubeincluding that of Izmail, passed a quarter of exports Of grain of the country, before Russia withdrew from the agreement that guaranteed the safe passage of ships loaded with grain on the Black Sea. Meanwhile, a sensational news on the international front. India chose to do not invite Ukraine at the top of the G20 of next month. Sky News reports it, adding that the Russia it was instead invited despite calls to expel her from the group.

A formal invitee list published on the G20 website shows that they have been invited eight non-member states: Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. Spain is also expected among the non-members, as a permanent guest. It is up to the host country to decide which non-members to invite each year. Kiev had been invited to the Indonesian summit in 2022 and to the G7 in Japan at the beginning of the year.

