Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia had invited experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to come to Moscow to jointly investigate the incident with Alexei Navalny.

As reported on website Foreign Ministry, Russia came up with such a proposal against the background of the replication of the version of the “poisoning” of the oppositionist.

The Russian Foreign Ministry hopes that the joint work of Russian specialists and experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons will help clarify the situation.

Earlier, the Department of Information and Press of the Russian Foreign Ministry published comments on the discrepancies and inconsistencies in the case of Alexei Navalny. In particular, the document says that Germany’s actions in the situation with the Russian oppositionist look so well-adjusted that the question arises whether the “poisoning” is not a statement on the use of chemical weapons.

In turn, the chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin said that blogger Alexei Navalny “works with the special services and authorities of Western countries in their interests.”