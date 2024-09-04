Russia | Investigative site claims: Putin has two hidden sons who live isolated from the outside world

Russia|The Dossier Center says that it has obtained dozens of photos of Ivan Putin, but will not publish them.

Russian with the manager With Vladimir Putin has two sons kept secret by the former Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva with, claims a website investigating the actions of Putin and his supporters Dossier Center.

According to it, one of the boys is named Ivan and the other, like his father, Vladimir. The boys are said to have been born in spring 2015 and spring 2019.

Dossier Center is about a former Russian oligarch living in exile and now an opponent of Putin Mikhail Khodorkovsky a site founded in 2017. Khodorkovsky’s website according to the site, the site aims to collect evidence for possible future corruption trials.

According to the Dossier Center, the boys live largely isolated from the outside world in Putin’s palaces. They do not go to school or kindergarten, but are taught by private teachers and coaches. They are said to live under the protection of the security service FSO and travel between Putin’s residences on private planes, luxury yachts or armored trains.

The children live in Putin’s palaces, which he has, for example, in Sochi and Valdai, north of Moscow. The Dossier Center says that Putin’s alleged sons rarely meet their parents or other children. According to it, however, the boys live in the main building of the palace with their parents, while the servants stay in the side buildings.

The different buildings of the palace, including classrooms, for example, are within walking distance of each other, but you don’t walk between them, but use vehicles, says Dossier Center. The boys have their own cars and drivers and the teachers and servants have their own.

According to the Dossier Center, almost all of Putin’s palaces have a sports center, which includes at least a gym and a swimming pool. The boys reportedly have private swimming and gymnastics coaches.

Putin’s the family is surrounded by a service team of dozens of people, which includes, for example, drivers, security guards, cooks and assistants. According to the Dossier Center, one of these people has served as its source of information.

According to a recent revelation, there is quite a high turnover in the Putin family’s aides, because according to a Dossier Center source, “it is not easy to get along with the family”.

The Dossier Center says that it has found a job advertisement looking for an English teacher for the Putin family. The family is not named in the notice, but according to the notice, the family lives in isolation and the teacher is not allowed to leave the employer’s property. The salary is promised to be 7,700 euros per month, and the teacher should preferably be a South African citizen.

Putin apparently considers South Africa to be a friendlier country than, for example, Britain or the United States.

According to the Dossier Center, the older of the boys, Ivan, likes Disney cartoons and sometimes plays with their characters, which his parents don’t like. The boy often plays alone or with adults who are always with him.

Sometimes Putin plays hockey with his older son. Valdai Palace has an ice rink for this purpose.

The Dossier Center says that it has obtained dozens of photos of Ivan Putin, but will not publish them. The boy is a minor and he is not responsible for what his parents do, the site states.

Kabaeva41, has long been rumored to be Putin’s, 71, secret spouse. For example, in 2012, their relationship was discussed in Russia in a satirical play.

There have also been rumors about children for years. Swiss Neue Zürcher Zeitung – newspaper reported in 2015 about speculations that Kabajeva, who was rumored to be Putin’s spouse, had given birth in a Swiss private clinic.

In that case, it would have been about the birth of the older son Ivan, if the Dossier Center’s information matches. According to the Dossier Center, the younger Vladimir was born in Moscow, assisted by a Russian gynecologist working at a Swiss clinic.

Kabajeva has won, among other things, two Olympic medals in competitive rhythmic gymnastics. In the years 2007–2014, he was a member of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament, and there represented the United Russia party, which was intended to push Putin’s power.

Putin has been officially married Lyudmila Putinawith the birth name Škrebneva. They married in 1983 and divorced in 2014. They have two daughters, born in 1985 Maria Vorontsova and about a year younger Katerina Tikhonova. For example, the British broadcasting company has told about the daughters BBC.

Daughters do not live in isolation and are not as strictly secret as their half-brothers. In June, for example, they participated in the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, he said news channel CNN.