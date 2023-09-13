According to the sources of the Projekt news website, the founder of the organization, Vladimir Osetshkin, has close relations with the security service FSB.

Russian investigative journalism site Project claims that Gulagu.net, an organization that helps Russian prisoners, and its founder Vladimir Osetshkin have been financing Russians for a long time, whom the organization has helped to escape to, for example, France, Spain and Norway. In some cases, according to the Project’s sources, Osetškin has demanded significant sums for legal fees, but the promised legal aid has not been forthcoming.

At the same time, according to the Project’s investigations, Osetshkin has cooperated with the FSB of the Russian security service and in at least one case told the FSB the whereabouts of a person who had fled to France.

Osetshkin’s information has been widely used as source material for news in Western media, including Helsingin Sanomat.

Osetshk too founded Gulagu.net in September 2011 and its website has provided an open forum for prisoners serving their sentences in Russian prisons. Osetshkin moved to France in 2015 for official examinations and settled in the city of Biarritz on the Atlantic coast.

Gulagu.net and its founder made world news in the fall of 2021, when Osetškin posted a video about the abuse of prisoners in the tuberculosis hospital of the Saratovian prison. The revelation led the director general of Russia’s prison service FSIN Aleksandr Kalashnikov get rid of

Last year, the organization made revelations about the recruitment of soldiers in Russian prisons by the mercenary company Wagner. At the end of the year, Osetshkin helped the former paratrooper Pavel Filatyev to flee to France, where this published by the disclosure book also printed in Finnish Zov – Russian soldier who said no to war.

Last January, Osetshkin said having helped A Wagner fighter who escaped to Norway Andrei Medvedev out of Russia. Medvedev later said that he was helped by completely different people. Filatjev, on the other hand, got into a dispute with Osetshkin over the publishing rights of his book. Filatyev won the argument in a French court in July.

Last June, Gulagu.net posted a videoon which Osetshkin interviewed two ex-prisoners who fought on the Bahmut front and a Wagner soldier, who told about the murders of civilians they had committed in eastern Ukraine.

Revelations The website Projekt, which has shadowed Osetshkin’s work, is a Russian journalist by Roman Badanin founded in 2021, a site focused on investigative journalism. Badanin previously served as the editor-in-chief of the Russian online version of the financial magazine Forbes, the opposition channel Doždi and the political financial magazine RBK. Russia banned the Project soon after it was founded and Badanin fled the country.

According to the project’s article, Osetshkin, 42, moved from Saratov to Moscow as a young man and started selling used cars. His shop also sold customers’ vehicles, from which Osetški and his partners did not account for the car owners. The young entrepreneur received a seven-year fraud sentence, from which he was released on parole in 2011.

Immediately after his release, Osetshkin founded Gulagu.net, which he had invented during his pretrial detention. In addition to helping prisoners, according to the report, funding was included from the beginning. After all, Osetshkin invented a “prisoner’s insurance” that prisoners or relatives of prisoners who purchased would receive compensation in the event that they were beaten by prison staff. No compensation was reportedly paid.

Enjoying the limelight, Osetshkin soon got on national television to comment on prison issues and wrote a regular column for the Vedomosti newspaper. At the same time, he developed close relationships with politicians, the official prisoners’ legal protection organization, the penitentiary, administrators, prosecutors and, above all, the FSB.

According to the article in the project, his close friend in the security service was the head of the financial security department, or department K, general Ivan Tkachev.

Several Osetshkin’s former clients and partners accuse the human rights activist of funding and fraud in the Projekt’s report. A former employee of a correctional institution who escaped from Russia to France with the help of Osetshkin accuses his helper of revealing his whereabouts to the FSB, after which Russia issued an international wanted notice for him and France handed him over to Russia.

The project published correspondence in support of the claim, in which Osetshkin asks his assistant to tell the Russian authorities about the person’s whereabouts, and the assistant sends the information directly to the head of the FSB To Aleksandr Bortnikov.

When the Saratov prison beating video came out, the director of another Russian organization that helps prisoners, Rus Sidjashchaya, published Olga Romanova guessed Nastojašče to the Vremja website, that the purpose of the disclosure was specifically to remove the unpopular FSIN chief Kalashnikov from his post and that the FSB was probably behind the operation. Osetshkin responded by naming Romanova himself an “FSB agent”. Osetshkin has made the same claim about almost all of his critics.

Romanova’s conjecture gets some kind of support from the Projekt’s report. According to it, at the time of the Saratov disclosure, between August and October 2021, Osetshkin received seven mysterious cryptocurrency transfers with a total value of $709,000.

In an interview with Projekt, Osetshkin denies all the accusations, demands that his name be removed from the story and, less surprisingly, accuses Projekt of being an “FSB agent”. In its article, the project also records several positive reviews of Osetshkin’s human rights work.