Russia|A Polish website used open sources to investigate crimes committed by veterans in Russia this year.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Veterans returning from the war in Ukraine commit serious crimes in Russia. According to a survey by the Vot tak website, veterans committed 15 murders this year. Almost half of the murder victims were women and five were children. According to Russian crime statistics, serious crime has increased significantly.

About the war Many of the veterans returning to Russia from Ukraine commit crimes. In the most serious violent crimes, their victims are mostly women and children, it appears Vot tak website from the report made.

Vot tak is a news website connected to the Polish Belsat television channel aimed at Belarus.

Vot tak went through open sources of crimes committed by 33 former military personnel from the beginning of this year to the beginning of September. There were a total of 42 crimes. More than half of the perpetrators or suspects had been convicted of crimes before they had contracted with Wagner or another mercenary organization.

According to Vot tak, the soldiers found in the investigation had committed 15 murders this year. Almost half of their victims, or seven, were women and five were children. The remaining three were men.

According to the site, among the victims was, for example, a 23-year-old female elementary school teacher who was stabbed to death by her husband while on vacation from the front. Later, the man drove his car into a truck and died. According to the site, the couple had been divorcing.

In total, veterans who have returned from the Ukrainian war have murdered at least several dozen people in Russia during the two years of the war, said a report published last spring.

Russian according to crime statistics, serious and very serious crime rose to higher numbers in January-August of this year than at any time in 13 years, says a Russian Vjorstka website.

Russian according to crime statistics serious and ultra-serious crime has been on the rise since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but it reversed earlier.

Until 2018, the number had been decreasing. Russia began its occupation of eastern Ukraine and Crimea in 2014.

In Russia, serious crimes mainly include those punishable by five years in prison and very serious crimes punishable by ten years. However, the definitions are not only based on the length of the punishments.

Russia recruited a lot of mercenaries from prisons, especially until the summer of last year. Among other things, they were promised amnesty after repatriation. Many of them has died in the war.