Nick Paton Walsh, British correspondent for “CNN” and 2 Ukrainians reportedly went to Kursk to report; sentence could reach 5 years

The Russian FSB (Federal Security Service) initiated, this Thursday (22.Aug.2024), a criminal case against the British correspondent of CNN Nick Paton Walsh for allegedly illegally crossing the Russian border at Kursk to report after the Ukrainian invasion.

The indictment also extends to two other Ukrainian journalists. According to the agency, Moscow will soon issue an international arrest warrant and, if convicted, the sentence can reach 5 years in prison. The information is from Reuters.

On August 16, the CNN exhibited a report showing the journalists’ journey on a Ukrainian military train to Sudzha, a Russian city under Kiev’s control, described as almost deserted.

The Ukrainian incursion into Kursk began on August 6, when thousands of Ukrainian troops crossed the western border. According to Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrskyii, Kiev currently controls about 1,000 km² of the region.



Russia faces challenges in pushing Ukrainian forces out of Kursk and has reportedly repelled an infiltration attempt into the Bryansk region. About 121,000 people are being evacuated from the affected area.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also accused Ukraine of trying to destabilize the country before securing a possible ceasefire agreement. He said he would expel troops from the border.