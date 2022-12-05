Russian authorities are investigating two explosions that occurred this Monday at military airfields from the Ryazan and Saratov regions, both thousands of kilometers from Ukraine, and which caused the death of at least three people and damage to Russian strategic bombers.

“Three people were killed, five others were injured, two of them seriously,” a source at the airfield located in the Ryazan region, some 200 kilometers from Moscow, told the Russian agency TASS.

For his part, the governor of Saratov, Román Busarguin, tried to downplay the event and, although he acknowledged that there was “a strong explosion” at the Enguels airfield, he assured that “There are no reasons for concern”.

“I want to assure you that there is no emergency in the city (…) No civil facilities have been damaged. The police are investigating what happened at the military objectives,” said the governor of the region, located 860 kilometers from the Russian capital.

However, according to local media, it could be attacks against these facilities where strategic bombers are deployed.

The Baza Telegram channel reported that “a drone of unknown origin attacked an airfield in the Saratov region,” without disclosing its sources.

On the morning of December 5, an unknown aircraft crashed on the runway of the local airfield.

“According to previous data, on the morning of December 5, an unknown aircraft crashed on the runway of the local airfield. Two planes were damaged,” the outlet reported.

Adviser to the Ukrainian Presidency Mykhailo Podolyak hinted on Twitter that these explosions could be a response from kyiv.

“If you launch things into other countries’ airspace too often, sooner or later unknown flying objects will return to where they left,” he tweeted.

Russia, for the moment, has neither confirmed nor denied the possibility that these were attacks.

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, pointed out that the Russian Presidency “is aware of what happened”, but does not have “precise information”.

EFE