From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Russia is resorting to tricks in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s army is using hoverboards as kamikaze robots.

Moscow – The war in Ukraine has seen many makeshift solutions, and many of them are due to the new warfare that revolves around one weapon: drones. For example, there are tanks with nets as a defense mechanism against drones, as well as various home-made drone types that Ukraine is using with great success against the Russian invaders. In the Black Sea, Ukraine has stationed an armada of unmanned vessels that have been developed from jet skis and speedboats.

“Cockroach” drones are extremely cheap

Now Russia is also coming up with a new, unconventional technology: drones on hoverboards, so-called “cockroach” drones. The new technology is reported NewScientist. Hoverboards are self-balancing scooters. Two of them create four-wheeled robots that are used by a Russian group for kamikaze attacks, transporting supplies or deploying smoke screens.

Russia and Ukraine are both developing low-cost ground-based robots, with Moscow’s latest venture serving as an extreme example of how NewScientist judges. Ukraine recently introduced the “Honey Badger.” The Russian group Two Majors is said to be well advanced with the cockroach drone project. They posted videos online showing their machine. The footage shows its ability to traverse various types of terrain, including tall grass.

Hoverboards carry up to 100 kilograms

Converting inexpensive drones into weapons of war has become commonplace on the front lines of war. These improvised robots can deploy smoke bombs, carry anti-tank mines and supplies, and even act as suicide bombers, displaying both defensive and offensive capabilities. The group also said its robots are ready for use on the front lines. Russia recently unveiled the “Hornet Queen,” a bunker buster. The Lancet Kamikaze drone is also said to be very effective for Moscow. Russia is also relying on “black” drones.

Hoverboards can carry up to 100 kilograms and travel for three hours at twelve kilometers per hour on one battery charge. Two Majors explained that their latest creation can be controlled from two kilometers away. The cockroach also scores points with its exceptionally low cost. A new hoverboard can be purchased for around 150 euros.

Ukraine is also developing kamikaze robots

Ukraine also develops ground-based kamikaze robotsto counter Russian aggression on their territory. For example, Ukraine’s military technology cluster known as Brave1 recently introduced the Ratel S robot, which enables precise attacks from a safe distance.

This allows Ukrainian forces to safely attack Russian tanks and fortifications. Resembling a toy monster truck, it is equipped with an anti-tank mine or bomb, can travel at speeds of almost 24 km/h and can operate for up to two hours on a full charge. (cgsc)