The Russian president Vladimir Putin is expected to hold international talks next week, according to the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” aired today on Russian TV. The TV show did not reveal who exactly the head of state may meet with. Nor has the Kremlin press service officially announced Putin’s schedule for next week yet.
The Russian leader will also chair a meeting with the government and hold consultations with permanent members of the country’s Security Council.
