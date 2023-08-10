Friday, August 11, 2023
Russia | Interior Minister: 5,000 employees of the Russian police force resigned last month

August 10, 2023
Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev described the situation as critical. Bloomberg

Even 5,000 law enforcers have resigned from their positions in the Russian police force in July alone. They talk about it, among other things Russian news agency Interfax and English The Moscow Times.

Minister of the Interior of Russia Vladimir Kolokoltsev described the ministry’s personnel shortage as “critical” on Thursday. According to him, there is especially a shortage of criminal investigators.

However, he did not elaborate on what caused the situation.

“I understand that in the case of a staff shortage, a huge burden falls on the necks of the employees. However, in this case, you have to work on the principle that skills beat numbers,” he said.

American according to the news agency Bloomberg the shortage of personnel in the police force is related to Russian pressure to recruit manpower for its war of aggression in Ukraine.

Kolokoltsev instructed the Ministry of the Interior’s meeting held on Thursday to do everything possible to minimize the risks caused by the lack of employees.

The Ministry of the Interior of Russia consists of several agencies responsible for law enforcement, such as the Russian Police Force, the Immigration Department, the Department for Narcotics Control, and the Department for Combating Extremism.

