Saturday, August 31, 2024
Russia | Interfax: Search for missing helicopter in Russia – 22 people on board

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 31, 2024
in World Europe
Russia | Interfax: Search for missing helicopter in Russia – 22 people on board
The helicopter crew has not been contacted.

Russian A missing helicopter is being searched for in the Far East, reports a Russian news agency Interfax. According to preliminary information, there were 19 passengers and three crew members on board the helicopter that disappeared on the Kamtshatka peninsula.

According to Interfax, the helicopter is of the Mi-8T type. It failed to arrive in the Nikolaevka area as scheduled, and its crew has not been contacted.

Civil aviation authority Rosaviatsija said that another helicopter went to search for the missing helicopter. The wanted helicopter belongs to the Vitjaz-Aero airline.

