Today, Saturday, Russian media reported that Russia had intercepted long-range missiles and drones.

The Russian Information Agency, quoting the Ministry of Defense, said that the Russian forces intercepted two long-range “Storm Shadow” cruise missiles that Britain had provided to Ukraine.

The agency stated that the ministry also said that it had intercepted US-made “HIMARS” and “HARM” missiles with a shorter range, and shot down 19 drones during the past 24 hours.

In turn, the newspaper “Kommersant”, citing reports on social media, said that two drones launched an attack on the “Druzhba” oil pipeline in the Russian “Tver” region today, Saturday.

Britain became the first country to supply Ukraine with the long-range missiles that Kiev had demanded.