War Ukraine, Russia: “Attempted terrorist attack in Kiev, 5 drones shot down in Moscow”

It doesn’t stop there war between Russia and Ukraine, now in its 496th day. According to Zelensky, Putin’s response to the rebellion of Wagner group it has been “weak” and the power of the Russian president “is crumbling”. Five drones were shot down in Novaya Moskva, an administrative district of Flyand another in the region of Kaluga, southwest of the Russian capital. Landings and takeoffs at Vnukovo airport Fly they were limited “for technical reasons”. The leader of the paramilitary militia Prigozhin reappears after days of silence with a new audio: “New victories at the front await us soon”, he says from a still mysterious place. NATO guarantees that it has a plan in case of an accident at the Zaporizhzhia reactor. Ukrainian writer dies Victoria Amelinawho was injured in Kramatorsk during the Russian raid on the restaurant in the city center on 27 June.

