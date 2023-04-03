Such a move is likely to further escalate the confrontation between Moscow and the West.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, in one of the clearest signals about the potential use of nuclear weapons since the start of the Ukraine war 13 months ago.

Officially forming what is known as the “Union State”, the two countries have been in talks for years to boost integration, a process that accelerated after Minsk allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to send troops into Ukraine last year.

Gryzlov told Belarusian state television that the weapons “will be transported to the western borders of our federal state and will increase the possibilities of ensuring security.”

“It will happen despite the noise in Europe and the United States,” he added.

Gryzlov did not specify where the weapons would be located, but confirmed that their storage facility would be completed by July 1 at Putin’s request, after which the weapons would be moved to western Belarus.

Belarus is bordered to the north by Lithuania and Latvia and to the west by Poland, all of which are part of NATO’s eastern wing.

These countries received reinforcements with additional troops and military equipment after the Ukrainian war.

The United States and other allies of Ukraine have said they are concerned Russia could send tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus.