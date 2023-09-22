According to Mishustin, the volume of spending next year is expected to be equal to about 20.4 percent of the gross domestic product.

He said in a government meeting broadcast on television that plans for next year envisage a small budget deficit, with revenues of $36.5 billion expected.

The government is discussing budget plans for the next three years.

Bloomberg News reported on Friday that Russia plans to significantly increase defense spending next year, rising to six percent of gross domestic product from 3.9 percent in 2023 and 2.7 percent in 2021.

Secret expenditures will rise to $115.8 billion from $67.8 billion for 2023, representing 30 percent of total budget spending, doubling the secret share since its all-time low of 14.9 percent in 2021.

Social policy spending is planned to reach $78.2 billion in 2024, up from $67.8 billion in 2023.

The draft budget expects total expenditures in 2024 to reach $381.8 billion, an increase of 15 percent from this year.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday that Russia intends to increase the volume of internal borrowing to more than $41.9 billion annually in order to close the budget deficit.

Siluanov added that next year’s budget is based on the expectation that the oil price will reach $60 per barrel.

As the costs of war rose, the Russian economy recorded a modest recovery supported by increased industrial production, but these costs pushed the budget to a deficit of about 24 billion dollars, and this coincided with a decline in export revenues.