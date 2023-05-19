Russia has been able to increase agricultural exports despite barriers to foreign trade. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 18 at a meeting dedicated to this topic. According to him, last year deliveries reached $41.6 billion. Izvestia figured out how much the crop has grown in Russia and what kind of support measures farmers need.

The head of the commission of the Public Chamber for the development of the agro-industrial complex, the chairman of the board of the People’s Farmer Association, Oleg Sirota, said that the existing support measures for farmers are effective. In particular, he touched upon the demand for concessional lending, which the president also mentioned during the meeting.

“Speaking of geopolitics, the most important thing is the grain deal. It is necessary to ensure the export of grain so that there is an export. This is what worries the agrarians, so that the situation, as last year, does not repeat itself, when part of the grain lies, but cannot be sold. We, collective farmers, are also beneficiaries of the grain deal. It is important for us to be able to export our grain for export,” the expert explained.

However, Vladimir Putin urged farmers not to relax, despite the record grain harvest, high self-sufficiency, good results in foreign markets and leadership in wheat sales. It is expected that according to the results of the 2022/23 agricultural year (July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023), grain exports will amount to about 55-60 million tons, the president said.

